League One
MK Dons15:00Bristol Rovers
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 5Wootton
  • 3Lewington
  • 15Ward
  • 2Williams
  • 25Brittain
  • 16Muirhead
  • 8Cissé
  • 20Tymon
  • 27Ugbo
  • 10Aneke

Substitutes

  • 6Upson
  • 9Sow
  • 13Sietsma
  • 14Agard
  • 18McGrandles
  • 21Nesbitt
  • 29Jackson

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22Partington
  • 4Lockyer
  • 25Craig
  • 3Brown
  • 14Lines
  • 7Sercombe
  • 32Russe
  • 19Moore
  • 9Harrison
  • 26Bennett

Substitutes

  • 6Sweeney
  • 11Nichols
  • 15J Clarke
  • 18Telford
  • 21Smith
  • 23Mensah
  • 30Gaffney
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn35219565333272
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan31206557183966
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe351512851391257
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Peterborough341311105344950
9Bradford34155144851-350
10Portsmouth35154164244-249
11Gillingham351113113939046
12Bristol Rovers34144164952-346
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster351012134344-142
15Oxford Utd34119144951-242
16Blackpool341012124244-242
17Walsall341011134449-541
18Wimbledon35108173446-1238
19Northampton35108173456-2238
20Fleetwood34107174556-1137
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons34711163247-1532
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired