Wolverhampton Wanderers v Reading

Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in more league goals (10, plus eight assists) than any other Wolves player this season

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is still without suspended midfielder Ruben Neves for the visit of Reading.

Diogo Jota is a strong contender for a recall, while Benik Afobe could also come into Nuno's thinking.

Reading will be without midfielder Garath McCleary after he was taken off with an ankle problem early on in their home defeat by Sheffield United.

Forwards Mo Barrow (ankle) and Sone Aluko (illness) are pushing for returns after missing Tuesday's game.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a tough game against a very good team with plenty of quality, who are well organised as well.

"Wolves have been on a very, very good run this season and we've seen at close hand what they can do.

"But, we created a lot of opportunities when we last played them and couldn't take them.

"So we know if we go there with confidence or at least some bravery and aggression, there's still a chance we can get a result out there."

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 17% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts