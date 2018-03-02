Championship
Wolves17:30Reading
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Reading

Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in more league goals (10, plus eight assists). than any other Wolves player this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is still without suspended midfielder Ruben Neves for the visit of Reading.

Diogo Jota is a strong contender for a recall, while Benik Afobe could also come into Nuno's thinking.

Reading will be without midfielder Garath McCleary after he was taken off with an ankle problem early on in their home defeat by Sheffield United.

Forwards Mo Barrow (ankle) and Sone Aluko (illness) are pushing for returns after missing Tuesday's game.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a tough game against a very good team with plenty of quality, who are well organised as well.

"Wolves have been on a very, very good run this season and we've seen at close hand what they can do.

"But, we created a lot of opportunities when we last played them and couldn't take them.

"So we know if we go there with confidence or at least some bravery and aggression, there's still a chance we can get a result out there."

SAM's prediction
Home win 73%Draw 17%Away win 10%

Match facts

  • Wolves have picked up just two points from their last three Championship games, their worst run of the season.
  • Reading have won just once in 14 Championship matches, against Burton Albion in January.
  • Since the two sides shared a 1-1 draw in March 1996, in 10 matches at Molineux, both have won five times.
  • Reading have failed to score in four of their last five league matches against Wolves.
  • Ivan Cavaleiro has been involved in more Championship goals for Wolves than any other player this season (18 - 10 goals and eight assists).
  • Modou Barrow has scored more goals (8) and assisted more (4) than any other Reading player in the Championship this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

