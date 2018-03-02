Championship
Aston Villa15:00QPR
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers

January signing Lewis Grabban has scored in successive games for third-placed Aston Villa
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Aston Villa hope to have 14-goal top scorer Albert Adomah back after three games out with hamstring trouble.

But key playmaker Jack Grealish's calf problem looks likely to keep him out for a fourth match in a row.

QPR centre-back Joel Lynch (virus) is a major doubt for the trip to third-placed Villa, who won 2-1 at Loftus Road when the sides met in November.

Grant Hall (knee), David Wheeler (ankle), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and Jamie Mackie (back) remain sidelined.

Villa start the day 13 places and 24 points better off than 16th-placed QPR.

Match facts

  • Villa have won six of their last eight home league games against the Hoops, drawing the other two.
  • QPR's last victory at Villa Park came in a League Cup tie in September 2008, when Damion Stewart scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.
  • Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in eight goals in his last nine home league matches for Villa (two goals, six assists).
  • Since Ian Holloway's re-appointment as manager in November 2016, QPR have lost 20 away Championship matches, more than any other club.
  • Villa boss Steve Bruce has won nine of his last 10 league encounters with QPR since losing 3-1 on the opening day of the 1999-2000 season as Huddersfield manager.
  • Birmingham-born Matt Smith has three goals and three assists in his last five league starts for QPR.

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

