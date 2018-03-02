Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers

January signing Lewis Grabban has scored in successive games for third-placed Aston Villa

Aston Villa hope to have 14-goal top scorer Albert Adomah back after three games out with hamstring trouble.

But key playmaker Jack Grealish's calf problem looks likely to keep him out for a fourth match in a row.

QPR centre-back Joel Lynch (virus) is a major doubt for the trip to third-placed Villa, who won 2-1 at Loftus Road when the sides met in November.

Grant Hall (knee), David Wheeler (ankle), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and Jamie Mackie (back) remain sidelined.

Villa start the day 13 places and 24 points better off than 16th-placed QPR.

SAM's prediction Home win 57% Draw 24% Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts