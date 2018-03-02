Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers
Aston Villa hope to have 14-goal top scorer Albert Adomah back after three games out with hamstring trouble.
But key playmaker Jack Grealish's calf problem looks likely to keep him out for a fourth match in a row.
QPR centre-back Joel Lynch (virus) is a major doubt for the trip to third-placed Villa, who won 2-1 at Loftus Road when the sides met in November.
Grant Hall (knee), David Wheeler (ankle), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and Jamie Mackie (back) remain sidelined.
Villa start the day 13 places and 24 points better off than 16th-placed QPR.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 19%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Villa have won six of their last eight home league games against the Hoops, drawing the other two.
- QPR's last victory at Villa Park came in a League Cup tie in September 2008, when Damion Stewart scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.
- Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in eight goals in his last nine home league matches for Villa (two goals, six assists).
- Since Ian Holloway's re-appointment as manager in November 2016, QPR have lost 20 away Championship matches, more than any other club.
- Villa boss Steve Bruce has won nine of his last 10 league encounters with QPR since losing 3-1 on the opening day of the 1999-2000 season as Huddersfield manager.
- Birmingham-born Matt Smith has three goals and three assists in his last five league starts for QPR.