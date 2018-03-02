Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End

Jan Kirchhoff made 22 league appearances during his time with Sunderland

Bolton may give Jan Kirchhoff his debut in their game against Preston North End after he joined the club on 22 February on a deal to the end of the season.

The former Sunderland midfielder has not played a competitive game since December 2016 but could feature.

Daniel Johnson could return for Preston North End after sitting out their last two games with concussion.

Tom Clarke, who has missed four games for North End because of a knock, is doubtful for the trip to Bolton.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

