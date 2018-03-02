Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Bolton may give Jan Kirchhoff his debut in their game against Preston North End after he joined the club on 22 February on a deal to the end of the season.
The former Sunderland midfielder has not played a competitive game since December 2016 but could feature.
Daniel Johnson could return for Preston North End after sitting out their last two games with concussion.
Tom Clarke, who has missed four games for North End because of a knock, is doubtful for the trip to Bolton.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton have won six of their last eight home league games against Preston (L2), keeping clean sheets in five of those wins.
- Preston have failed to score in six of their last seven matches against Bolton in all competitions - the only exception was their 2-1 win at the Macron Stadium in March 2016.
- Zach Clough scored his first league goal for Bolton since January 2017 in their last match against Sunderland - he hasn't scored in back to back league games since March 2017 for Nottingham Forest.
- Preston have only fallen behind in six away Championship matches this season, a joint league low along with Derby and Wolves.
- Bolton haven't kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Championship since a run of four in December 2014.
- Preston and Bolton have both scored the fewest goals in the first 15 minutes of Championship matches this season (one each).