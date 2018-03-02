Championship
Bolton15:00Preston
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End

Jan Kirchhoff
Jan Kirchhoff made 22 league appearances during his time with Sunderland
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Bolton may give Jan Kirchhoff his debut in their game against Preston North End after he joined the club on 22 February on a deal to the end of the season.

The former Sunderland midfielder has not played a competitive game since December 2016 but could feature.

Daniel Johnson could return for Preston North End after sitting out their last two games with concussion.

Tom Clarke, who has missed four games for North End because of a knock, is doubtful for the trip to Bolton.

SAM's prediction
Home win 25%Draw 27%Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bolton have won six of their last eight home league games against Preston (L2), keeping clean sheets in five of those wins.
  • Preston have failed to score in six of their last seven matches against Bolton in all competitions - the only exception was their 2-1 win at the Macron Stadium in March 2016.
  • Zach Clough scored his first league goal for Bolton since January 2017 in their last match against Sunderland - he hasn't scored in back to back league games since March 2017 for Nottingham Forest.
  • Preston have only fallen behind in six away Championship matches this season, a joint league low along with Derby and Wolves.
  • Bolton haven't kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Championship since a run of four in December 2014.
  • Preston and Bolton have both scored the fewest goals in the first 15 minutes of Championship matches this season (one each).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired