Millwall v Sunderland

Neil Harris' Millwall side have won their past three Championship games

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions aim to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Forward Aiden O'Brien has returned to training after an ankle injury but defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.

Sunderland have midfielders Ovie Ejaria (thigh) and Kazenga LuaLua (ankle) available, while on-loan striker Ashley Fletcher is in line to return.

Jake Clarke-Salter starts a three-match ban and Paddy McNair (groin) is out.

The Northern Ireland international joins Robbin Ruiter, Marc Wilson, Darron Gibson and Duncan Watmore on the sidelines.

SAM's prediction Home win 57% Draw 23% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts