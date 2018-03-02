Championship
Millwall15:00Sunderland
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Sunderland

Millwall boss Neil Harris
Neil Harris' Millwall side have won their past three Championship games
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions aim to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Forward Aiden O'Brien has returned to training after an ankle injury but defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.

Sunderland have midfielders Ovie Ejaria (thigh) and Kazenga LuaLua (ankle) available, while on-loan striker Ashley Fletcher is in line to return.

Jake Clarke-Salter starts a three-match ban and Paddy McNair (groin) is out.

The Northern Ireland international joins Robbin Ruiter, Marc Wilson, Darron Gibson and Duncan Watmore on the sidelines.

SAM's prediction
Home win 57%Draw 23%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost just one of their last 10 home matches against Sunderland (W6 D2), losing 2-1 in September 1995 under Mick McCarthy.
  • The Black Cats haven't visited The Den in a match in any competition since November 2004, when they lost 2-0 in the Championship.
  • Millwall haven't won four consecutive matches in the Championship since November 2012.
  • Sunderland have picked up just five points in 2018, fewer than any other Championship side (P9 W1 D2 L6).
  • Steve Morison has had a hand in seven goals in his last nine Championship outings for Millwall (three goals, four assists).
  • Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has collected just two victories in his last 23 league trips to London (D9 L12), though he did win his last game there in February 2010 (Crystal Palace 0-1 Coventry).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
