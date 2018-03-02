Millwall v Sunderland
Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as the Lions aim to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Forward Aiden O'Brien has returned to training after an ankle injury but defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.
Sunderland have midfielders Ovie Ejaria (thigh) and Kazenga LuaLua (ankle) available, while on-loan striker Ashley Fletcher is in line to return.
Jake Clarke-Salter starts a three-match ban and Paddy McNair (groin) is out.
The Northern Ireland international joins Robbin Ruiter, Marc Wilson, Darron Gibson and Duncan Watmore on the sidelines.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost just one of their last 10 home matches against Sunderland (W6 D2), losing 2-1 in September 1995 under Mick McCarthy.
- The Black Cats haven't visited The Den in a match in any competition since November 2004, when they lost 2-0 in the Championship.
- Millwall haven't won four consecutive matches in the Championship since November 2012.
- Sunderland have picked up just five points in 2018, fewer than any other Championship side (P9 W1 D2 L6).
- Steve Morison has had a hand in seven goals in his last nine Championship outings for Millwall (three goals, four assists).
- Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has collected just two victories in his last 23 league trips to London (D9 L12), though he did win his last game there in February 2010 (Crystal Palace 0-1 Coventry).