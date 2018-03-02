Derby County v Fulham
Andre Wisdom is set to replace the suspended Chris Baird at right-back for Derby against promotion rivals Fulham.
The fitness of Derby's Matej Vydra will be assessed after their leading scorer missed last week's draw with Reading.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no injury concerns as he aims to extend the 12-match unbeaten run which has lifted the Whites into the play-offs.
The Serb faces a choice of which of his six loanees to omit, with Lucas Piazon missing last week's win over Wolves.
Fulham's run of nine wins from their past 12 league games has seen them move to within one point and one place of Gary Rowett's Rams, who have collected just 12 points from a possible 27 since the start of 2018.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby have won each of their last seven home league matches against Fulham in the second tier, with an aggregate score of 16-3.
- Fulham have kept one clean sheet in their last 25 away league visits to Derby, a 1-0 win in January 2002 in the Premier League.
- Kasey Palmer has scored in each of his last two league appearances for Derby - as many as in his previous 25 combined (three games for Derby, 22 for Huddersfield).
- Fulham have won the most points (23) and scored the most goals (22) of any Championship side in 2018 so far.
- The Rams have not drawn three consecutive league matches at Pride Park since December 2005.
- Fulham forward Ryan Sessegnon has scored 13 goals from just 16 shots on target in the Championship this season.