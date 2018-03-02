Derby County v Fulham

Andre Wisdom has made 18 starts for Derby County this season

Andre Wisdom is set to replace the suspended Chris Baird at right-back for Derby against promotion rivals Fulham.

The fitness of Derby's Matej Vydra will be assessed after their leading scorer missed last week's draw with Reading.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no injury concerns as he aims to extend the 12-match unbeaten run which has lifted the Whites into the play-offs.

The Serb faces a choice of which of his six loanees to omit, with Lucas Piazon missing last week's win over Wolves.

Fulham's run of nine wins from their past 12 league games has seen them move to within one point and one place of Gary Rowett's Rams, who have collected just 12 points from a possible 27 since the start of 2018.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 29% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts