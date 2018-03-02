Championship
Derby15:00Fulham
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Fulham

Derby's Andre Wisdom puts his arms out
Andre Wisdom has made 18 starts for Derby County this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Andre Wisdom is set to replace the suspended Chris Baird at right-back for Derby against promotion rivals Fulham.

The fitness of Derby's Matej Vydra will be assessed after their leading scorer missed last week's draw with Reading.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no injury concerns as he aims to extend the 12-match unbeaten run which has lifted the Whites into the play-offs.

The Serb faces a choice of which of his six loanees to omit, with Lucas Piazon missing last week's win over Wolves.

Fulham's run of nine wins from their past 12 league games has seen them move to within one point and one place of Gary Rowett's Rams, who have collected just 12 points from a possible 27 since the start of 2018.

SAM's prediction
Home win 38%Draw 29%Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Derby have won each of their last seven home league matches against Fulham in the second tier, with an aggregate score of 16-3.
  • Fulham have kept one clean sheet in their last 25 away league visits to Derby, a 1-0 win in January 2002 in the Premier League.
  • Kasey Palmer has scored in each of his last two league appearances for Derby - as many as in his previous 25 combined (three games for Derby, 22 for Huddersfield).
  • Fulham have won the most points (23) and scored the most goals (22) of any Championship side in 2018 so far.
  • The Rams have not drawn three consecutive league matches at Pride Park since December 2005.
  • Fulham forward Ryan Sessegnon has scored 13 goals from just 16 shots on target in the Championship this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

