Barnsley v Norwich City
Barnsley boss Jose Morais is likely to make changes to the team that lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Full-back Andy Yiadom is set to return to the side after being on the bench for the trip to the Riverside.
Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner will be out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in the Canaries' 4-3 defeat at Hull on Saturday.
Harrison Reed and Christoph Zimmermann (illness) are doubts, while Alex Tettey is still troubled by a knee problem.
Match facts
- Barnsley's victory at Oakwell over Norwich was their first home league win against them since August 2000.
- The Canaries have won 10 of their last 13 league matches against the Tykes (D2 L1).
- No team has picked up fewer points across their last 10 Championship matches than Barnsley (six - level with Sunderland and Burton).
- In Norwich's last match, James Maddison was the first player to score a hat-trick in an away second-tier game and end of the losing side since Gareth Taylor in April 2003 for Burnley at Watford.
- The Tykes are winless in nine home league matches, scoring just four goals in that time.
- Norwich have conceded six goals in their last two away league games, as many as their previous eight combined.