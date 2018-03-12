Barnsley v Norwich City

Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom has made 24 appearances this season

Barnsley boss Jose Morais is likely to make changes to the team that lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Full-back Andy Yiadom is set to return to the side after being on the bench for the trip to the Riverside.

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner will be out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in the Canaries' 4-3 defeat at Hull on Saturday.

Harrison Reed and Christoph Zimmermann (illness) are doubts, while Alex Tettey is still troubled by a knee problem.

Match facts