Championship
Barnsley19:45Norwich
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Norwich City

Andy Yiadom
Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom has made 24 appearances this season
Barnsley boss Jose Morais is likely to make changes to the team that lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Full-back Andy Yiadom is set to return to the side after being on the bench for the trip to the Riverside.

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner will be out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in the Canaries' 4-3 defeat at Hull on Saturday.

Harrison Reed and Christoph Zimmermann (illness) are doubts, while Alex Tettey is still troubled by a knee problem.

Match facts

  • Barnsley's victory at Oakwell over Norwich was their first home league win against them since August 2000.
  • The Canaries have won 10 of their last 13 league matches against the Tykes (D2 L1).
  • No team has picked up fewer points across their last 10 Championship matches than Barnsley (six - level with Sunderland and Burton).
  • In Norwich's last match, James Maddison was the first player to score a hat-trick in an away second-tier game and end of the losing side since Gareth Taylor in April 2003 for Burnley at Watford.
  • The Tykes are winless in nine home league matches, scoring just four goals in that time.
  • Norwich have conceded six goals in their last two away league games, as many as their previous eight combined.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36237663323176
2Cardiff36227755302573
3Aston Villa36209760332769
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Bristol City371513953421158
8Preston37141584637957
9Sheff Utd36175144943656
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford3614111152421053
12Ipswich36157144744352
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich361212123741-448
15Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
16QPR361110154052-1243
17Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
18Hull36812165056-636
19Reading36812164251-936
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley36711183653-1732
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3679202662-3630
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
