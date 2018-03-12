Ipswich Town v Hull City
Ipswich defender Dominic Iorfa will miss the visit of Hull City after suffering a thigh strain in the Tractor Boys' draw with Sheffield United.
Winger Mustapha Carayol (groin) remains out, but left-back Jonas Knudsen (hamstring) is in contention.
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could name the same side that beat Norwich 4-3 on Saturday.
Striker Abel Hernandez (Achilles) scored twice against the Canaries in his first start since August.
Match facts
- Ipswich have drawn three and lost seven of their last 10 matches against Hull in all competitions since beating them 1-0 in May 2008.
- Hull won just one of their first 13 league visits to Ipswich but have since won their last three in a row.
- Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has won none of his last eight league matches against Hull (D3 L5).
- Nigel Adkins has lost seven of his last eight away league matches as a manager (W1), including six of his seven with Hull.
- Ipswich have never failed to score in five consecutive home league matches.
- Tigers striker Abel Hernandez has scored six goals in his last four Championship matches.