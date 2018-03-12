Championship
Ipswich19:45Hull
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Hull City

Jonas Knudsen
Jonas Knudsen has made 34 appearances for Ipswich this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Ipswich defender Dominic Iorfa will miss the visit of Hull City after suffering a thigh strain in the Tractor Boys' draw with Sheffield United.

Winger Mustapha Carayol (groin) remains out, but left-back Jonas Knudsen (hamstring) is in contention.

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could name the same side that beat Norwich 4-3 on Saturday.

Striker Abel Hernandez (Achilles) scored twice against the Canaries in his first start since August.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have drawn three and lost seven of their last 10 matches against Hull in all competitions since beating them 1-0 in May 2008.
  • Hull won just one of their first 13 league visits to Ipswich but have since won their last three in a row.
  • Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has won none of his last eight league matches against Hull (D3 L5).
  • Nigel Adkins has lost seven of his last eight away league matches as a manager (W1), including six of his seven with Hull.
  • Ipswich have never failed to score in five consecutive home league matches.
  • Tigers striker Abel Hernandez has scored six goals in his last four Championship matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36237663323176
2Cardiff36227755302573
3Aston Villa36209760332769
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Bristol City371513953421158
8Preston37141584637957
9Sheff Utd36175144943656
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford3614111152421053
12Ipswich36157144744352
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich361212123741-448
15Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
16QPR361110154052-1243
17Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
18Hull36812165056-636
19Reading36812164251-936
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley36711183653-1732
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3679202662-3630
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
View full Championship table

