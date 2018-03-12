Ipswich Town v Hull City

From the section

Jonas Knudsen has made 34 appearances for Ipswich this season

Ipswich defender Dominic Iorfa will miss the visit of Hull City after suffering a thigh strain in the Tractor Boys' draw with Sheffield United.

Winger Mustapha Carayol (groin) remains out, but left-back Jonas Knudsen (hamstring) is in contention.

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could name the same side that beat Norwich 4-3 on Saturday.

Striker Abel Hernandez (Achilles) scored twice against the Canaries in his first start since August.

Match facts