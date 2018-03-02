Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City defender Nathan Baker is a doubt for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring problem.
Striker Famara Diedhiou (knee) is likely to be available despite being taken off in City's defeat by Cardiff.
Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees could return to the squad after three months out with a groin injury.
Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, winger Sean Clare and midfielder Joey Pelupessy are likely to feature after missing Tuesday's FA Cup defeat by Swansea.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 58%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 17%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost one of their past 12 home league matches against Wednesday (W5 D6), losing 4-1 in November 2004.
- Sheffield Wednesday's most recent win at Ashton Gate came in January 2011, winning 3-0 in an FA Cup match.
- Bristol City only lost three of their first 29 matches in all competitions this season - since then, they've lost eight of their past 13 games.
- Jos Luhukay is still yet to win an away Championship match with Sheffield Wednesday (P4 W0 D3 L1), with just five goals scored in those four matches (two for, three against).
- Famara Diedhiou has scored five goals in his past seven Championship appearances at Ashton Gate.
- Atdhe Nuhiu has had a hand in seven goals in six starts in all competitions under Luhukay (four goals, three assists).