Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker is a doubt for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring problem.

Striker Famara Diedhiou (knee) is likely to be available despite being taken off in City's defeat by Cardiff.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees could return to the squad after three months out with a groin injury.

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, winger Sean Clare and midfielder Joey Pelupessy are likely to feature after missing Tuesday's FA Cup defeat by Swansea.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost one of their past 12 home league matches against Wednesday (W5 D6), losing 4-1 in November 2004.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's most recent win at Ashton Gate came in January 2011, winning 3-0 in an FA Cup match.
  • Bristol City only lost three of their first 29 matches in all competitions this season - since then, they've lost eight of their past 13 games.
  • Jos Luhukay is still yet to win an away Championship match with Sheffield Wednesday (P4 W0 D3 L1), with just five goals scored in those four matches (two for, three against).
  • Famara Diedhiou has scored five goals in his past seven Championship appearances at Ashton Gate.
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has had a hand in seven goals in six starts in all competitions under Luhukay (four goals, three assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

