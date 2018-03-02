Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

Nathan Baker has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker is a doubt for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring problem.

Striker Famara Diedhiou (knee) is likely to be available despite being taken off in City's defeat by Cardiff.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees could return to the squad after three months out with a groin injury.

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, winger Sean Clare and midfielder Joey Pelupessy are likely to feature after missing Tuesday's FA Cup defeat by Swansea.

SAM's prediction Home win 58% Draw 24% Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts