Sheffield United v Burton Albion

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has failed to score in his last eight appearances

Sheffield United hope striker Leon Clarke will be fit after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The Blades are now five points off the play-off places, having won only one of their last four games.

Former Blades boss Nigel Clough's Burton are without Lucas Akins (hamstring) following Saturday's goalless draw at home to Bristol City.

Hope Akpan and Liam Boyce (ankle) are nursing knocks, while Jacob Davenport has been struggling with illness.

Former Blade John Brayford and fellow defender Ben Turner have had extended spells on the sidelines because of calf complaints, but they will probably not be risked before the international break.

Blades top scorer Billy Sharp went eight games without a goal after scoring a brace in the Blades' 3-1 win at Burton in November, but he has bounced back with five in his last seven games.

Match facts