VAR: Decisions need to be made quicker, says former referee Chris Foy

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is suffering from "teething problems" and decisions need to be made quicker, says ex-Premier League referee Chris Foy.

The use of an off-field official to help make decisions for the first time has produced mixed feedback so far.

Sunday's Carabao Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be the first major English final to use VAR.

"We need to get the basics right with VAR and iron out problems with technology," Foy told BBC Radio 5 live.

Hawk-Eye, the provider of VAR pictures, apologised after a 'squiggly line' image was shown by broadcasters in Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round win at Huddersfield.

It was praised after correctly overturning a decision to rule out Kelechi Iheanacho's strike for Leicester in their 2-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Fleetwood in January.

However, it was also described as a "shambles" by former England captain Alan Shearer after the system's use failed to result in a penalty for Chelsea during their FA Cup replay with Norwich.

In Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round loss to West Brom, referee Craig Pawson - who is officiating the League Cup final on Sunday - used VAR three times in the first half, with one decision taking nearly three minutes to be resolved.

Foy said: "It took too long. Yes it is about getting the decision right but we have to reduce the timescale and make it more snappy.

"Referees have to go out and referee a football match, and players have to go out and play, let the game take care of itself and if we need intervention then we can look at it.

"We are still in the trial phase and the fans need to be informed, it is one that we need to address. There is no screen at Anfield or Old Trafford."

The match at Wembley will signal a message on the big screen when the VAR decision is being reviewed.

Foy added: "When the game stops, people cannot see the referee putting his finger to his ear. A message like 'decision being checked or reviewed' will be shown. Communication is an important thing. Sunday will be key with the big screen."