Wales football: Ryan Giggs to keep Roberts on Wales staff

Osian Roberts is also the Football Association of Wales' technical director

Ryan Giggs will appoint Chris Coleman's assistant manager Osian Roberts as part of his backroom staff.

The new manager also hopes to appoint Dutchman Albert Stuivenberg and Tony Strudwick as a part of his overhaul.

Strudwick would replace Wales' former conditioning coach, Dr Ryland Morgans.

The Football Association of Wales' former performance psychologist, Dr Ian Mitchell, who was part of Chris Coleman's backroom staff during their Euro 2016 campaign, has joined England.

The news of Roberts staying on will be happy news for Wales supporters. Roberts was one of the candidates interviewed to succeed Coleman.

Roberts, the FAW's technical director, had previously told BBC Sport Wales that he was "in talks," with Giggs over a potential role.

While Roberts' role is set to be confirmed, no agreement has yet been reached with Stuivenberg.

Giggs and Stuivenberg formed part of Louis van Gaal's coaching team at Manchester United from 2014 to 2016.

He is currently out of work having been sacked before Christmas as manager of Belgian First Division club Genk.

Stuivenberg also had spells as youth coach at Feyenoord and Al Jazira Club and as manager of the Netherlands under-17 and under-21 teams.

Strudwick and Giggs also have a relationship formed at Old Trafford as Strudwick, 43, was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's backroom team.