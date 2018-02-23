Aberdeen have been Celtic's closest challengers in the Scottish Premiership for the past three seasons.

But since manager Brendan Rodgers took over at Celtic, the Dons have failed to lay a glove on the champions, losing all eight of their matches - six in the league, plus both domestic cup finals last season.

Will Sunday's meeting at Pittodrie (13:30 KO) follow the same pattern as recent history?

Follow it live on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport Scotland website, and watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC Two Scotland at 18:00 on Sunday.