Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager charged for wearing political ribbon

Guardiola had twice been warned by the FA about wearing the yellow ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged for breaching the FA's kit and advertising regulations.

The Spaniard's sanction is for "wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon", said the Football Association.

Guardiola said in November he wears the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in Catalonia, where he was born.

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge.

The FA had spoken to Guardiola about the issue in mid-December and two formal warnings have been given which were ignored.

The charge was then triggered when he again wore it pitchside - he is free to wear it elsewhere - during City's shock FA Cup loss against Wigan on Monday.

Guardiola had said in November: "If one day in prison was already too much, look how many days they've been there now.

"Like everybody knows, hopefully sooner or later I can stop wearing it (the ribbon).

"All the politicians that are in prison, I hope they can leave and go back home soon with their families and continue living the lives they deserve."