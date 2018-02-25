French Ligue 1
PSG2Marseille0

Paris Saint Germain v Marseille

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 33mins
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19Diarra
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29Mbappé
  • 9CavaniBooked at 45mins
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Motta
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Pastore

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 2Sakai
  • 23Rami
  • 6RolandoBooked at 32mins
  • 18Amavi
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 26Thauvin
  • 10Payet
  • 5OcamposBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSansonat 38'minutes
  • 28Germain

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 8Sanson
  • 13Abdennour
  • 14N'Jie
  • 17Sarr
  • 27Lopez
  • 40Escales
Referee:
Benoit Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 0.

Booking

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Rolando (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adil Rami with a headed pass.

Foul by Lass Diarra (Paris Saint Germain).

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Amavi (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Morgan Sanson replaces Lucas Ocampos.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Offside, Marseille. Dimitri Payet tries a through ball, but Rolando is caught offside.

Booking

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Rolando (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Rolando (Marseille).

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Rolando, Marseille. Paris Saint Germain 2, Marseille 0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG27232283196471
2Monaco27176467293857
3Marseille27167456312555
4Lyon27148557332450
5Montpellier2791262421339
6Nantes27116102728-139
7Rennes27115113435-138
8Bordeaux27106113235-336
9Nice27106113238-636
10Guingamp2798102835-735
11Dijon27105123852-1435
12Saint-Étienne2797112841-1334
13Caen2795132032-1232
14Strasbourg2787123247-1531
15Amiens2785142330-729
16Toulouse2777132536-1128
17Angers27610112940-1128
18Troyes2784152436-1228
19Lille2776142643-1727
20Metz2754182549-2419
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired