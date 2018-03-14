Match ends, Juventus 2, Atalanta 0.
Juventus 2-0 Atalanta
-
Juventus moved four points clear of rivals Napoli at the top of Serie A with a routine win over Atalanta.
Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring as Juventus took full advantage of their game in hand.
It was a lead they rarely looked like relinquishing, especially after Gianluca Mancini was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.
France international Blaise Matuidi's late strike wrapped up the Bianconeri's 12th consecutive league victory.
Higuain has now scored eight times in 10 appearances against Atalanta, who remain eighth.
He was aided significantly by the contribution of Douglas Costa. The Brazilian winger carved through the visitors' defence allowing Higuain to fire beyond Etrit Berisha.
Atalanta's hopes of restoring parity disappeared when Mancini was booked for fouls on Higuain and Giorgio Chiellini.
It allowed the Serie A leaders to add a further goal and keep a ninth consecutive clean sheet in the league.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 50'minutes
- 4BenatiaBooked at 82mins
- 3Chiellini
- 22AsamoahBooked at 90mins
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBarzagliat 78'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 6Khedira
- 8Marchisio
- 12Alex Sandro
- 15Barzagli
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 32Del Favero
Atalanta
- 1Berisha
- 3Toloi
- 28ManciniBooked at 79mins
- 6Palomino
- 33HateboerBooked at 47minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 70'minutes
- 4CristanteBooked at 61mins
- 15de RoonBooked at 82mins
- 32HaasSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 57'minutes
- 8GosensSubstituted forPetagnaat 65'minutes
- 72Ilicic
- 10Gomez
Substitutes
- 5Masiello
- 9Cornelius
- 11Freuler
- 13Caldara
- 21Castagne
- 23Melegoni
- 29Petagna
- 31Rossi
- 37Spinazzola
- 91Gollini
- 99Barrow
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Atalanta 0.
Booking
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Foul by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Atalanta).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Medhi Benatia (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Atalanta 0. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) for a bad foul.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Douglas Costa.
Booking
Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Booking
Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Hand ball by Andrea Petagna (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Andreas Cornelius replaces Hans Hateboer.
Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Andrea Petagna replaces Robin Gosens.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Hand ball by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).