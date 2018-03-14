Juventus 2-0 Atalanta

Italian Serie A
Gonzalo Higuain Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring for Juventus with his 22nd goal of the season

Juventus moved four points clear of rivals Napoli at the top of Serie A with a routine win over Atalanta.

Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring as Juventus took full advantage of their game in hand.

It was a lead they rarely looked like relinquishing, especially after Gianluca Mancini was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

France international Blaise Matuidi's late strike wrapped up the Bianconeri's 12th consecutive league victory.

Higuain has now scored eight times in 10 appearances against Atalanta, who remain eighth.

He was aided significantly by the contribution of Douglas Costa. The Brazilian winger carved through the visitors' defence allowing Higuain to fire beyond Etrit Berisha.

Atalanta's hopes of restoring parity disappeared when Mancini was booked for fouls on Higuain and Giorgio Chiellini.

It allowed the Serie A leaders to add a further goal and keep a ninth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 50'minutes
  • 4BenatiaBooked at 82mins
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22AsamoahBooked at 90mins
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBarzagliat 78'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 17MandzukicSubstituted forAlex Sandroat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 6Khedira
  • 8Marchisio
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 15Barzagli
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 32Del Favero

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 3Toloi
  • 28ManciniBooked at 79mins
  • 6Palomino
  • 33HateboerBooked at 47minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 70'minutes
  • 4CristanteBooked at 61mins
  • 15de RoonBooked at 82mins
  • 32HaasSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 57'minutes
  • 8GosensSubstituted forPetagnaat 65'minutes
  • 72Ilicic
  • 10Gomez

Substitutes

  • 5Masiello
  • 9Cornelius
  • 11Freuler
  • 13Caldara
  • 21Castagne
  • 23Melegoni
  • 29Petagna
  • 31Rossi
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 91Gollini
  • 99Barrow
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 2, Atalanta 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Atalanta 0.

Booking

Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta).

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Foul by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Atalanta).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 2, Atalanta 0. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) for a bad foul.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Douglas Costa.

Booking

Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Booking

Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Hand ball by Andrea Petagna (Atalanta).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Andreas Cornelius replaces Hans Hateboer.

Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Andrea Petagna replaces Robin Gosens.

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Hand ball by Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli25213155154066
2Juventus25212262154765
3Lazio26164664333152
4Inter Milan26149342212151
5Roma26155640211950
6Sampdoria26135846341244
7AC Milan2613583730744
8Atalanta2510873729838
9Torino2681263632436
10Fiorentina269893532335
11Udinese26103133738-133
12Bologna26103133338-533
13Genoa2686122127-630
14Cagliari2574142336-1325
15Chievo2667132343-2025
16Sassuolo2665151546-3123
17Crotone2656152347-2421
18SPAL2648142649-2320
19Hellas Verona2654172451-2719
20Benevento2631221860-4210
View full Italian Serie A table

