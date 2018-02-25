Spanish La Liga
Sevilla0Atl Madrid3

Sevilla v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forLayúnat 18'minutes
  • 25Mercado
  • 5Lenglet
  • 18Escudero
  • 10Banega
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 17Sarabia
  • 22Vázquez
  • 11CorreaBooked at 32mins
  • 20Muriel

Substitutes

  • 3Layún
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 7Mesa
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria
  • 14Pizarro
  • 24Nolito

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 24GiménezBooked at 47mins
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 5Partey
  • 14Gabi
  • 6Koke
  • 7Griezmann
  • 18Diego CostaBooked at 28mins

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 20Juanfran
  • 21Gameiro
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 46Montoro
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
37,884

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away19

Live Text

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) because of an injury.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Miguel Layún (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 3. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Sergio Rico (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Second Half

Second Half begins Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Luis Muriel (Sevilla).

Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).

Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, Sevilla. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Luis Muriel is caught offside.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Giménez.

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Hand ball by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona25205068125665
2Atl Madrid2517713993058
3Real Madrid25156462273551
4Valencia25154649292049
5Villarreal2512583629741
6Sevilla25123103138-739
7Celta Vigo25105104337635
8Eibar25105103238-635
9Girona259793536-134
10Getafe258982922733
11Real Betis24103114150-933
12Ath Bilbao2571082628-231
13Leganés2586112128-730
14Real Sociedad2585124747029
15Espanyol2561092232-1028
16Alavés2591152237-1528
17Levante24311102138-1720
18Las Palmas2554161852-3419
19Dep La Coruña2546152453-2918
20Malaga2534181640-2413
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired