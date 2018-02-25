Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Sevilla v Atlético Madrid
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 16Jesús NavasSubstituted forLayúnat 18'minutes
- 25Mercado
- 5Lenglet
- 18Escudero
- 10Banega
- 15N'Zonzi
- 17Sarabia
- 22Vázquez
- 11CorreaBooked at 32mins
- 20Muriel
Substitutes
- 3Layún
- 6Martins Carriço
- 7Mesa
- 9Ben Yedder
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 24Nolito
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24GiménezBooked at 47mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 8Ñíguez
- 5Partey
- 14Gabi
- 6Koke
- 7Griezmann
- 18Diego CostaBooked at 28mins
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- 23Machín Pérez
- 46Montoro
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 37,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away19
Live Text
Delay in match Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Miguel Layún (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 3. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Sergio Rico (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Second Half
Second Half begins Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 0, Atlético de Madrid 2. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Luis Muriel (Sevilla).
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Sevilla. Clément Lenglet tries a through ball, but Luis Muriel is caught offside.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by José Giménez.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Hand ball by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).