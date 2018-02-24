German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich0Hertha Berlin0

Bayern Munich 0-0 Hertha Berlin

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski was unable to add to his 29 goals this season

Bayern Munich missed out on the chance for a club-record 15th victory in a row as they were held by Hertha Berlin.

They had equalled their record, a run stretching back to November, with a 5-0 Champions League win over Besiktas on Tuesday.

Despite their failure to score in a home Bundesliga game for the first time since May 2015, they moved 20 points clear at the top, with Borussia Dortmund not playing Augsburg until Monday.

Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein denied Robert Lewandowski several times and kept out Arjen Robben's injury-time free-kick.

Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt lost 1-0 at Stuttgart, with Erik Thommy scoring the winner.

Borussia Monchengladbach won 1-0 at Hannover, while Hoffenheim drew 1-1 with Freiburg.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Rafinha
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forWagnerat 71'minutes
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forVidalat 75'minutes
  • 10Robben
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 23Vidal
  • 24Tolisso
  • 29Coman

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Stark
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 6Darida
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 11Leckie
  • 20Lazaro
  • 8KalouSubstituted forDudaat 80'minutes
  • 27SelkeSubstituted forEssweinat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 7Esswein
  • 10Duda
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 23Weiser
  • 32Dárdai
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 0, Hertha Berlin 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 0, Hertha Berlin 0.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Darida.

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Valentino Lazaro tries a through ball, but Alexander Esswein is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Ondrej Duda replaces Salomon Kalou.

Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal replaces Thiago Alcántara.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Davie Selke.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Thomas Müller.

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Peter Pekarík tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.

Attempt missed. Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mathew Leckie.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich24193255183760
2B Dortmund23117548291940
3Frankfurt2411673227539
4B Leverkusen23108543301338
5RB Leipzig2311573631538
6Schalke2310763630637
7B Mgladbach24104103135-434
8Hoffenheim248883838032
9Hannover248883234-232
10Augsburg238783229331
11Hertha Berlin2471073030031
12Stuttgart2493122027-730
13Freiburg2461172538-1329
14Werder Bremen2468102228-626
15Wolfsburg2441372731-425
16Mainz2466122942-1324
17Hamburg2445151835-1717
18Köln2335152042-2214
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired