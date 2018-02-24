Match ends, Barcelona 6, Girona 1.
Barcelona 6-1 Girona
Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona came from behind to thrash Catalan neighbours Girona.
Portu gave Girona a shock early lead, but Lionel Messi set up Suarez to equalise almost immediately.
Messi took on three defenders to score, then rolled a free-kick under the wall for his second.
Philippe Coutinho set up Suarez's second before curling home his first La Liga goal, and Suarez tapped in Ousmane Dembele's cross for his third.
Victory meant Barcelona, who are 10 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, set a club record of 32 La Liga games unbeaten across two seasons.
They are only 13 games away from becoming the first team to go a full La Liga campaign unbeaten since the 1930s, when the season only lasted 18 games.
Girona were making their debut at the Nou Camp, in their first season in the top flight, but it was all downhill after Portu took advantage of Samuel Umtiti's lapse in judgment before firing home via both posts.
Barcelona could have won by more - Suarez hit the post, and Thomas Vermaelen had a header tipped onto the crossbar by keeper Bono.
Earlier in the day, Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice and Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema also netting.
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral SemedoSubstituted forat 86'minutes
- 3PiquéSubstituted forVermaelenat 64'minutes
- 23Umtiti
- 18AlbaBooked at 87mins
- 11Dembélé
- 4RakiticSubstituted forSergiat 77'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 69'minutes
- 14Coutinho
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 15Paulinho
- 19Digne
- 20Sergi
- 22Vidal
- 25Vermaelen
Girona
- 13Bounou
- 4Ramalho
- 2Bernardo
- 15Ramírez LópezBooked at 62mins
- 25Maffeo
- 8Pons
- 6Granell Nogué
- 11BenítezSubstituted forPlanasat 45'minutes
- 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forSoares de Pauloat 70'minutes
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forGarcíaat 63'minutes
- 19Lozano
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 7Stuani
- 12Soares de Paulo
- 16Timor
- 20Muniesa
- 21Planas
- 23García
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 85,417
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Girona 1.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Pablo Maffeo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Lozano (Girona).
Attempt saved. Bernardo Espinosa (Girona) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix García with a cross.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Aleix García (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Pablo Maffeo (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nélson Semedo went off injured after Barcelona had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a headed pass.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Hand ball by Douglas Luiz (Girona).
(Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pere Pons (Girona).
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Douglas Luiz (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 6, Girona 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carles Planas (Girona).
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Nélson Semedo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Douglas Luiz replaces Portu.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bono.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Sergio Busquets.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).
Attempt blocked. Pere Pons (Girona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Girona 1. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.