Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Alavés 0.
Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves
Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice to continue his fine goalscoring streak as Real Madrid thrashed Alaves for a fifth win in a row in all competitions.
He had the chance to score a hat-trick when Real won a late penalty, but instead let Karim Benzema step up to score a morale-boosting fourth La Liga goal of the season.
Benzema set up the first two goals, backheeling to Ronaldo and then playing in Gareth Bale after the break.
Lucas Vazquez set up Ronaldo's second.
The Portugal forward has now scored eight goals in his past four Real appearances, and 299 in the Spanish top flight.
Bale was impressive in only his second start in five games, hitting the crossbar and winning the late penalty. His goal came 28 seconds after the restart, Real's quickest second-half goal since 2004.
Third-placed Real move to within 11 points of Barcelona for now, with the leaders playing Girona at 19:45 GMT.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forLlorenteat 80'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 23KovacicSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 73'minutes
- 11Bale
- 9Benzema
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 21Mayoral
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 27Tejero
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 4Ruano
- 5Laguardia
- 12Ely
- 3Duarte
- 21PérezBooked at 5mins
- 19García SánchezSubstituted forMedránat 63'minutes
- 16Torres
- 17PedrazaSubstituted forGómezat 62'minutes
- 10GuidettiSubstituted forFranco Alvizat 74'minutes
- 7SobrinoBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 6Maripán
- 11Gómez
- 13Sivera
- 14Franco Alviz
- 18Pina
- 23Medrán
- 32Aguirregabiria
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 75,181
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Alavés 0.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Burgui (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Hernán Pérez (Alavés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Burgui.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Alavés 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Real Madrid. Gareth Bale draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) after a foul in the penalty area.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Álvaro Medrán (Alavés).
Offside, Alavés. Alexis Ruano tries a through ball, but Hernán Pérez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ibai Gómez (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hernán Pérez.
Booking
Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid).
Rubén Sobrino (Alavés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Casemiro.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Sobrino.
Attempt missed. Hernán Pérez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Duarte.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Burgui replaces John Guidetti.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Guidetti (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Ibai Gómez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Álvaro Medrán (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Offside, Alavés. Ibai Gómez tries a through ball, but Rubén Duarte is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Álvaro Medrán replaces Manu García.