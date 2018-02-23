Jose Fonte: West Ham defender agrees deal to join Dalian Yifang for £5m
West Ham have agreed a deal to sell Jose Fonte to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang for around £5m.
Defender Fonte, 34, joined the Hammers for £8m from Southampton in January 2017 but the Portuguese has struggled to get a first-team place this season.
He has not featured since the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in October.
On Friday, manager David Moyes said Fonte wanted to leave in order to have a chance of featuring in Portugal's World Cup squad.