Jose Fonte: West Ham defender agrees deal to join Dalian Yifang for £5m

Jose Fonte
Jose Fonte last played for West Ham against Crystal Palace in October

West Ham have agreed a deal to sell Jose Fonte to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang for around £5m.

Defender Fonte, 34, joined the Hammers for £8m from Southampton in January 2017 but the Portuguese has struggled to get a first-team place this season.

He has not featured since the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in October.

On Friday, manager David Moyes said Fonte wanted to leave in order to have a chance of featuring in Portugal's World Cup squad.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired