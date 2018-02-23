Neymar: Fifa ends role in Brazilian's legal case against Barcelona

Neymar's PSG are 3-1 behind against Real Madrid going into the Champions League last 16 second leg

Fifa will not take action in Neymar's dispute with Barcelona over an unpaid 26m euros (£23m) loyalty bonus.

The Brazil forward made a complaint to the governing body after his old club refused to pay him following his 222m euros (£200m) move to Paris St-Germain.

As well as not paying the 26-year-old, Barca started legal proceedings against him to pay back £8m he received when he signed a new deal with them in 2016.

Fifa said it is staying out of the row as it is being dealt with by courts.

A spokesman said: "After having been made aware that, apparently, the same matter had been submitted in parallel before different jurisdictions by the same party, the Fifa administration informed the parties... it did not seem to be in a position to continue with the investigation of the affair."

Neymar, who is ill and a doubt for PSG's game against Marseille on Sunday, has scored 29 goals in as many matches since his release clause was met in the summer, enabling him to join the French side for a world record fee.