FA Cup: Leicester v Chelsea quarter-final live on BBC One
The FA Cup quarter-final between Leicester and Chelsea will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday, 18 March.
Antonio Conte's side - seven-time winners - play at their Premier League rival's King Power Stadium in a 16:30 GMT kick-off.
The fifth-round replay between Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, 27 February is being shown on BBC One.
This game kicks off at 20:05, with the winners set to meet either Tottenham or Rochdale in the last eight.
All quarter-final ties will be televised.
Fifth-round replays
Tuesday, 27 February
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday (20:05) - BBC One
Wednesday, 28 February
Tottenham v Rochdale (19:45) - BT Sport
Quarter-finals
Saturday, 17 March
Wigan v Southampton (TBC)
Manchester United v Brighton (19:45) - BT Sport
Sunday, 18 March
Leicester v Chelsea (16:30) - BBC One
TBC
Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham