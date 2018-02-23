Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino 'not involved' in Toby Alderweireld contract talks

Toby Alderweireld's season has been disrupted by a hamstring injury sustained against Real Madrid

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not involved in defender Toby Alderweireld's contract negotiations that have reportedly stalled.

Belgium's Alderweireld, 28, could be sold by Spurs after a deadlock in talks, according to reports.

The former Ajax player's current deal expires in the summer of 2019.

"It is not my job and I cannot say anything about that," Pochettino said when asked about Alderweireld's future on Friday.

"I am not involved in negotiations. I never talk about rumours, what the media say or what happens around the club."

Alderweireld signed for an undisclosed fee from Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract in July 2015.

He has made 78 Premier League appearances for Spurs although he has been hampered with a hamstring injury this season and has not featured in the top flight since 28 October.

Alderweireld is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace after failing to finish training on Thursday due to a "small incident" in his leg, according to Pochettino.