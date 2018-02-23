BBC Sport - Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool 'to win titles', he tells Football Focus
I came to Liverpool to win titles - Salah
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah tells Football Focus he signed for the Reds last summer to work hard and win titles.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 GMT, Saturday 24 February on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
