Rudy Gestede: Middlesbrough striker ruled out for rest of the season with ankle fracture

Rudy Gestede picked up the ankle injury late into Middlesbrough's 3-1 win against Hull City

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his ankle in their midweek win against Hull City.

The 29-year-old scored twice in the 3-1 victory, but sustained the injury in the closing stages of the game.

Gestede missed several months earlier this season after picking up an leg injury in a "freak" incident.

"It's a massive blow for us. Out of all of the strikers, he's looked the most likely to score," boss Tony Pulis said.

"We're really disappointed, but we've got options up there, whether it's Patrick [Bamford] or Britt [Assombalonga], they have to step up to the plate."

Middlesbrough face struggling local rivals Sunderland on Saturday and are three points outside the Championship play-off places in eighth.