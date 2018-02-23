James Shea: Luton Town goalkeeper signs new two-year deal

James Shea's previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the season

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two leaders.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters last summer, with all five of his appearances coming in the EFL Trophy.

Shea, whose 95 league starts to date all came for AFC Wimbledon, has found himself behind first-choice stopper Marek Stech in the pecking order.

"I've really enjoyed my time here, even though I haven't played as much as I'd have liked," he told the club website.

Luton boss Nathan Jones added: "He's been a little bit unfortunate that due to the form of Marek, his game time is limited, but he has developed as a goalkeeper."