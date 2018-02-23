Friday's Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Europa League, Rangers, Scotland, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic lacked belief and courage as they crashed out of the Europa League against Zenit St Petersburg. "We were much better than them in the first leg and, if we had played with a little bit more courage and belief, we could maybe have got a result," he said. (Daily Record)

Rangers must seize the opportunity to pile the pressure on Celtic this weekend by beating Hearts at Ibrox or talk of a Premiership title challenge is over for another year, according to former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish will attempt to use Sir Alex Ferguson's influence to land Scott McTominay - who is also eligible to play for England - for the national side. Manchester United kid McTominay, who is keeping Paul Pogba out of Jose Mourinho's side, is wanted by McLeish. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein is more worried about Hearts forward Steven Naismith's hamstring than he is about any stick Rangers fans might give their former player ahead of Saturday's Premiership clash at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Jason Holt has proved worthy of the captain's armband at Rangers on account of his form this season, says Ian Black, who was Holt's team-mate at Hearts. (Scottish Sun)

Despite a "monster weekend" of Scottish Premiership fixtures looming, pundit Steven Thompson doesn't believe there is a genuine title challenge to Celtic. (The Herald)