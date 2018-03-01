Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Leeds
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Leeds United (Fri)

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore
Adama Traore (right) was sent off in the 37th minute of Middlesbrough's 3-3 draw with Sunderland as both sides finished with 10 men
Follow live text commentary from 19:15 GMT

Middlesbrough's home Championship game with Leeds on Friday is set to go ahead following work to clear the Riverside's pitch and stands of snow.

Boro have Adama Traore available after the red card he was shown in the draw with Sunderland was rescinded but Grant Leadbitter (hamstring) is a doubt.

Leeds expect to have Adam Forshaw back after missing the win over Brentford because his wife was in labour.

Pablo Hernandez (groin) and Kemar Roofe (knock) may also be fit to return.

SAM's prediction
Home win 54%Draw 25%Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS

  • Middlesbrough have not won back to back home league matches against Leeds since August 1980.
  • Leeds have only lost one of their last seven league encounters with Boro (W4 D2), but that defeat was in their last league trip to the Riverside in September 2015.
  • Middlesbrough have won their last eight home matches on Friday in all competitions.
  • Pierre-Michel Lasogga has scored 10 goals and assisted three in 17 starts in the Championship for Leeds United this season.
  • Tony Pulis has not faced Leeds since the 2006-07 season when his Stoke side won both league matches against the Whites by an aggregate score of 7-1.
  • Leeds have found the net with six of their 12 shots on target in the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom - they scored with six of their last 29 shots on target under Thomas Christiansen.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Sheff Utd34174134940955
7Bristol City34141284840854
8Middlesbrough341571246341252
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired