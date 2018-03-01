Middlesbrough v Leeds United (Fri)
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough's home Championship game with Leeds on Friday is set to go ahead following work to clear the Riverside's pitch and stands of snow.
Boro have Adama Traore available after the red card he was shown in the draw with Sunderland was rescinded but Grant Leadbitter (hamstring) is a doubt.
Leeds expect to have Adam Forshaw back after missing the win over Brentford because his wife was in labour.
Pablo Hernandez (groin) and Kemar Roofe (knock) may also be fit to return.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 54%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 21%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
MATCH FACTS
- Middlesbrough have not won back to back home league matches against Leeds since August 1980.
- Leeds have only lost one of their last seven league encounters with Boro (W4 D2), but that defeat was in their last league trip to the Riverside in September 2015.
- Middlesbrough have won their last eight home matches on Friday in all competitions.
- Pierre-Michel Lasogga has scored 10 goals and assisted three in 17 starts in the Championship for Leeds United this season.
- Tony Pulis has not faced Leeds since the 2006-07 season when his Stoke side won both league matches against the Whites by an aggregate score of 7-1.
- Leeds have found the net with six of their 12 shots on target in the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom - they scored with six of their last 29 shots on target under Thomas Christiansen.