Middlesbrough v Leeds United (Fri)

Adama Traore (right) was sent off in the 37th minute of Middlesbrough's 3-3 draw with Sunderland as both sides finished with 10 men

Middlesbrough's home Championship game with Leeds on Friday is set to go ahead following work to clear the Riverside's pitch and stands of snow.

Boro have Adama Traore available after the red card he was shown in the draw with Sunderland was rescinded but Grant Leadbitter (hamstring) is a doubt.

Leeds expect to have Adam Forshaw back after missing the win over Brentford because his wife was in labour.

Pablo Hernandez (groin) and Kemar Roofe (knock) may also be fit to return.

SAM's prediction Home win 54% Draw 25% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS