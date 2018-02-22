BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: West Brom have had to 'repair' after incident in Barcelona
West Brom have had to 'repair' after Barcelona incident - Pardew
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew says he is angry after four of his players were accused of stealing a taxi in Barcelona and admits his squad have had to repair themselves.
The players - Gareth Barry, Jonny Evans, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill - were questioned but not arrested by police, and look set to avoid legal action because of a lack of evidence.
READ MORE: Evans set to regain West Brom captaincy
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired