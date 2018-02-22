BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: West Brom have had to 'repair' after incident in Barcelona

West Brom have had to 'repair' after Barcelona incident - Pardew

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew says he is angry after four of his players were accused of stealing a taxi in Barcelona and admits his squad have had to repair themselves.

The players - Gareth Barry, Jonny Evans, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill - were questioned but not arrested by police, and look set to avoid legal action because of a lack of evidence.

