Sven-Goran Eriksson plays down Kieron Dyer 'crazy gambling' claims

Kieron Dyer won 20 of his 33 England caps under Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Goran Eriksson says he was not aware England's players were involved in "crazy gambling" while at Euro 2004 as claimed by Kieron Dyer.

Ex-Three Lions midfielder Dyer alleged card schools were "completely out of control" at the tournament in Portugal.

"After a week or so in Portugal, I was £46,000 down. Then one night I went from £46,000 down to more than £50,000 up," Dyer told the Daily Mail.

Eriksson, England boss at the time, said: "I would have tried to stop it."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Afternoon Edition, the Swede added: "I wish I had known about it.

"That kind of money is bad, it's very bad.

"I admit that kind of money you should never bet, never."

England reached the quarter-finals before losing to hosts Portugal on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

Former Newcastle player Dyer, 39, won 33 England caps between 1999 and 2007. As well as Euro 2004, he represented his country at the 2002 World Cup.

Dyer claimed England's performances suffered as a result of the gambling that was going on.

"If you are over £100,000 down going into a game against Brazil or France it's going to have a negative impact," he said.

"2004 was when it got really crazy. Fortunately no one was £500,000 down. I think someone was down over £100,000, £150,000."

Eriksson rejected Dyer's claims.

"When you put on an England shirt, you want to win the game. The next game, if it's Brazil or Argentina or whoever you meet, you want to win.

"If it's some sort of betting on games - not England games - but other games, I can understand that.

"You do that in the pub, you do that everywhere. But if it goes to that kind of money, it's bad."