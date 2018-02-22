EFL: Transfer window to close on Thursday, 9 August

EFL clubs have voted through proposals to shut the summer transfer window for permanent transfers on Thursday, 9 August at 17:00 BST.

That brings the 72 EFL clubs in line with the Premier League, who voted in favour of closing the window before their season starts last September.

The 2018-19 EFL season is scheduled to start on Saturday, 4 August.

Clubs outside the top flight will still be able to sign players on loan until 31 August.

