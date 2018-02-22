Sulley Muntari: Deportivo La Coruna sign the Ghana midfielder

Former AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari extends his stay in Spain

Struggling Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna have signed Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari until the end of the season.

The move comes after a successful trial period with the club.

The 33-year-old former Sunderland and Portsmouth star, a free agent after leaving Italian side Pescara last summer, impressed new Deportivo manager Clarence Seedorf.

Muntari reunites with Seedorf having spent time together at AC Milan.

The Dutchman also coached the Ghanaian during his time as manager of the Italian side.

Muntari established himself in Italy with Udinese and also played for Inter Milan, making him part of an exclusive group of players who have represented both Milan giants.

Deportivo, which are second bottom in La Liga, and Seedorf will be counting on his experience, having lost their opening two games under the Dutchman's guidance.

Deportivo host Espanyol on Friday as they continue their search for La Liga survival, with the club three points from safety.

Capped 84 times by Ghana, Muntari has not played for the Black Stars since being sent home from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for indiscipline.