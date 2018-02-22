John Sheridan: Fleetwood Town name ex-Oldham and Notts County boss as head coach

John Sheridan had numerous spells as Oldham Athletic boss

League One side Fleetwood Town have named former Oldham Athletic boss John Sheridan as head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

Sheridan, 53, replaces Uwe Rosler, who was dismissed after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Doncaster Rovers.

The Cod Army are currently 20th in the table, only out of the bottom three on goal difference following a 2-1 loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday.

"John is exactly the sort of character we need," said chairman Andy Pilley.

Sheridan has managed 554 games in stints with Oldham, Chesterfield, Plymouth, Newport and Notts County, including three permanent spells in charge of the Latics, with whom he finished his playing career.

His most recent spell at Boundary Park finished in September 2017 when he left "by mutual consent" with the club bottom of the table.

He has experience of relegation battles, winning promotion with Chesterfield but then failing to maintain their place in League One, keeping Plymouth in the English Football League in 2012-13 and also saving Oldham from the drop in 2015-16.

"He has a proven track record of having an instant impact with clubs and we are confident that will be the case here," continued Pilley.

"We have found ourselves in a difficult position in League One and it was important we appointed someone quickly to address this."