Manny Monthe: Tranmere Rovers sign Forest Green Rovers defender on loan

Manny Monthe was part of the Forest Green side that beat Tranmere in last season's National League play-off final

Tranmere have signed Forest Green Rovers defender Manny Monthe on loan until the end of the season.

Monthe has made 26 appearances for League Two side Forest Green since signing from Bath City in November 2016, but has not played since January.

The 23-year-old has previously had spells with clubs including QPR, Southport and Hayes & Yeading.

"Manny has good quality and experience which will help us at this important stage," manager Micky Mellon said.