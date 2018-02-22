BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Everton striker says it would have been 'easy' to go abroad
It would have been easy to go abroad - Rooney
Everton striker Wayne Rooney says it would have been "easy" for him to go abroad and earn "a lot of money" after leaving Manchester United, but adds he wanted to play under "pressure".
