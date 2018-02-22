Dean Smith: Brentford head coach and assistants extend deals

Dean Smith has won 46 of his 115 games in charge of the Bees

Brentford head coach Dean Smith and his assistants have signed one-year extensions to their contracts with the Championship club.

Smith, 46, Richard O'Kelly and Thomas Frank will now remain at Griffin Park until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Smith took charge of the Bees in November 2015 alongside O'Kelly, while former Brondby manager Frank joined the coaching team in December 2016.

"It is really pleasing and it didn't take us long to sort out," said Smith.

Smith led Brentford to ninth place in the Championship in 2015-16, and then 10th in the table last season.

The Bees are 10th, four points off the play-offs, with 13 games of the current campaign remaining.

"We have a great working relationship and feel we are all progressing as coaches and that the club is progressing," the former Walsall boss told BBC Radio London.

"It gives us a bit longer and we can start planning more.

"Our minds are all fairly aligned, which helps for progression. There are a few things we need to improve, whether it is recruitment, tactical or the style of play."