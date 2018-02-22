Newport County: Wales international David Pipe gets new deal

David Pipe has started all three games Newport County have played at Wembley Stadium

Newport County defender David Pipe has had his contract extended for another season after triggering an appearance clause in his current deal.

County manager Mike Flynn has confirmed the 34-year old has been rewarded with a further year's contract, having already played 35 games this season.

"He's got another season and triggered a contract. If you deserve it you get and if you don't, you don't," manager Michael Flynn explained.

"David has absolutely deserved it."

Flynn says another year with the club will also help the former Wales international defender as he plans for life away from football.

"David wants to go in to personal training and the physical development of players, so it's a good opportunity for him to show what he can do and impress in that way as well."

Pipe's consistent form has limited chances for other defenders, including fellow-right back Jazzi Barnum-Bobb who who has been released by the League Two club.

Flynn says the former Cardiff defender did not do enough to force his way into Flynn's plans.

"He (Jazzi) could've done better and pushed himself more," he said.

"He's a good lad, not one bit of trouble. He's a nice kid but has got to take on board what he's being told to improve his game.

"I'll always be there for advice for him, if he needs it or wants it. Hopefully, the penny drops.

"The bottom line is he didn't deserve a chance this season.

"If you'd said to me David Pipe would play the amount of games he did at the start of the season, I wouldn't of thought that he'd have done that and that's credit to David."