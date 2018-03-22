Oxford United: Karl Robinson named new head coach after Charlton departure

Karl Robinson has remained based in the Thames Valley following his five seasons at MK Dons

Oxford United have named Karl Robinson as their new head coach - and he says the job holds "exciting prospects" both on and off the pitch.

Robinson joins the U's on a contract until June 2020, hours after leaving fellow League One club Charlton.

He succeeds Pep Clotet, who was sacked almost two months ago, having only been appointed in the summer.

"It's an exciting challenge. I'm really looking forward to getting started," Robinson, 37, told BBC Radio Oxford.

"There's the prospect of what may be a really exciting year for the club next year following the recent takeover.

"It was an offer that really appealed once you sat down and thought about it. It's an exciting challenge with the opportunity to come here and build something."

Former MK Dons boss Robinson takes charge with Oxford 16th in League One, five points above the relegation zone.

The first of their 10 remaining games comes at Portsmouth on Sunday.

Derek Fazackerley, who has been in caretaker charge of Oxford for their last eight games, returns to his old role as assistant boss.

Cardiff City youth coach and former Wales striker Craig Bellamy looked set to take the manager's job before withdrawing after Thai businessman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth completed a takeover last month.

Robinson confirmed he felt he had to step aside at Charlton while they go through their own uncertain takeover process.

"There are so many different circumstances that could happen there," he said. "I offered to resign as I didn't think it was right for people to come in without their own man in charge.

"But, I really loved every minute of my time there and it's a great football club."