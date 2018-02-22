Hampden's future: SFA holds talks with Queen's Park over national stadium sale

The SFA's 20-year lease for Hampden expires in 2020

The Scottish FA is looking into the possibility of buying Hampden from Queen's Park Football Club.

The governing body are in talks with the League One club about taking ownership of the national stadium.

However, the possibility of buying Hampden remains one of several options under consideration by the SFA, with Murrayfield also in the frame.

The SFA's 20-year lease for the national stadium expires in 2020, with a renewal option.

A proposal to hold international matches and cup games at Celtic Park or Ibrox was rejected earlier this year.

The governing body commissioned a feasibility study to consider all of its options for moving away from the national stadium.

The study also considered the pros and cons of staying at Hampden - that case being put by its owners Queen's Park FC.