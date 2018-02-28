Arsenal v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last five appearances against Arsenal in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is available for Arsenal, having been cup-tied for Sunday's defeat by Manchester City.

Nacho Monreal was forced off with a back injury in the Carabao Cup final and is a doubt for this rearranged league fixture.

Manchester City will be without Fernandinho, who suffered a hamstring strain at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling is unlikely to be risked and Fabian Delph serves the second game of his three-match ban.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "We are very disappointed because we lost an important game [on Sunday]. We need to recover and prepare for the next challenge.

"It was a tight game until 2-0. City had three shots on target and we had two. We have to turn the decisive moments into our favour. We played a bit apprehensive and we need to have more freedom.

"It is part of our job to respond and to focus on the next game. We must do that in a united way."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Arsenal is always a hard game. Maybe they have not been consistent this season but they are so strong at home. When I have been there, it is always tough.

"Forget about what you have done and move on to the next one. We won and are happy but we are thinking about tomorrow's game. In May, we are going to think about the season."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won only one of their last 32 top-flight away matches against Arsenal (D11, L20).

Pep Guardiola's side could do the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1975-76.

They could become the first team to beat Arsenal three times in the same season since Chelsea in 2005-06.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won just twice in their last seven Premier League fixtures (D2, L3).

The Gunners have won only one of their eight league games this season against the other teams in the top six of the table (D3, L4).

Only the two Manchester clubs have earned more points at home than Arsenal's total of 32 this season.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last nine Premier League matches - they last went 10 without a shutout back in February 2002.

Petr Cech is one short of becoming the first goalkeeper to keep 200 Premier League clean sheets.

Mesut Ozil has provided 49 assists in 138 Premier League appearances. If he adds to that tally in this game he will set a competition record for the fewest games taken to reach 50 assists.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 35 Premier League games, winning 29 and drawing five.

City could remain winless in four consecutive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since a run of six in a row under Manuel Pellegrini from September to December 2015.

City's tally of 72 points from 27 games is the most by an English top-flight side at this stage of the season. If they win this game, it will match Arsenal's 75-point tally from the end of last season.

Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last five appearances against Arsenal in all competitions - he has never scored in six games in a row against a single opponent for City.

Aguero's next goal will be his 200th for the club in all competitions.

Kevin De Bruyne has two goals and two assists in his last four Premier League games against Arsenal. He has provided 14 Premier League assists this season, but only two of those have come in away fixtures.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 20% Probability of away win: 56%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.