Leganes 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid came from behind to win at Leganes and go third in La Liga.
Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the game, while Gareth Bale was named on the bench and the hosts took a surprise lead when Unai Bustinza scrambled in.
Leganes had knocked Real out of the Copa del Rey earlier this season, but the visitors quickly equalised through Lucas Vasquez.
Casemiro then put Zinedine Zidane's side ahead before Sergio Ramos converted a late penalty.
It continued an impressive recent run of form for Real Madrid.
The Spanish giants have won their last four games in a row - including a 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg win against Paris St-Germain - and have scored 16 goals in the process.
However, Real have 48 points from 24 games and trail leaders Barcelona 14 points.
Line-ups
Leganés
- 1CuéllarBooked at 85mins
- 2Román Triguero
- 3Bustinza
- 22SiovasSubstituted forMantovaniat 45'minutes
- 15RicoBooked at 51mins
- 8Appelt Pires
- 6GumbauSubstituted forPérezat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 10El Zhar
- 17Eraso
- 23RamosSubstituted forAmrabatat 72'minutes
- 12Beauvue
Substitutes
- 5Mantovani
- 7Amrabat
- 9Guerrero
- 13Champagne
- 14García
- 20Zaldúa
- 21Pérez
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 57mins
- 15Hernández
- 14Casemiro
- 23KovacicSubstituted forCeballos Fernándezat 90+2'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 22IscoSubstituted forLlorenteat 87'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 11Bale
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 30Zidane
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 11,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leganés 1, Real Madrid 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Attempt missed. Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil El Zhar.
Goal!
Goal! Leganés 1, Real Madrid 3. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Diego Rico (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Beauvue (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martín Mantovani.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Isco.
Booking
Rubén Pérez (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
Booking
Iván Cuéllar (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a headed pass.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martín Mantovani.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Rubén Pérez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Nabil El Zhar.
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Beauvue (Leganés).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema.
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Offside, Leganés. Diego Rico tries a through ball, but Nordin Amrabat is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Nordin Amrabat replaces Omar Ramos.
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gabriel Pires (Leganés) because of an injury.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Attempt missed. Martín Mantovani (Leganés) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Kiko Casilla.
Attempt saved. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nabil El Zhar.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).
Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Claudio Beauvue (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Rico with a cross.