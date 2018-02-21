Leganes 1-3 Real Madrid

Casemiro's goal was his fifth of the season for Real Madrid

Real Madrid came from behind to win at Leganes and go third in La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the game, while Gareth Bale was named on the bench and the hosts took a surprise lead when Unai Bustinza scrambled in.

Leganes had knocked Real out of the Copa del Rey earlier this season, but the visitors quickly equalised through Lucas Vasquez.

Casemiro then put Zinedine Zidane's side ahead before Sergio Ramos converted a late penalty.

It continued an impressive recent run of form for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have won their last four games in a row - including a 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg win against Paris St-Germain - and have scored 16 goals in the process.

However, Real have 48 points from 24 games and trail leaders Barcelona 14 points.