West Brom: Jonny Evans set to regain captaincy against Huddersfield

Evans was one of four senior West Brom players who were accused of stealing a taxi in Barcelona last week

Jonny Evans will regain the West Brom captaincy for Saturday's game against Huddersfield following an incident in Barcelona, BBC Sport understands.

The Northern Ireland defender, 30, was one of four West Brom players to admit breaking a club curfew on a training camp in Barcelona last week.

The players were accused of stealing a taxi, but look set to avoid legal action because of a lack of evidence.

Gareth McAuley captained the side in Saturday's FA Cup loss to Southampton.

Evans started the 2-1 cup defeat, alongside midfielder Gareth Barry who was also involved in the late-night incident, but Evans was stripped of the captaincy by manager Alan Pardew.

Pardew said he was "furious" with Barry and Evans, but gave them a chance to redeem themselves.

Evans and Barry, along with Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill, were all questioned but not arrested by police in Barcelona after a taxi was stolen from outside a fast-food restaurant.

West Brom, currently bottom of the Premier League and seven points from safety. have launched their own investigation into Thursday's incident.