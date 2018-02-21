Dumbarton 0-1 Greenock Morton

Thomas O'Ware scored the only goal of the game as Morton took all three points

Greenock Morton moved four points clear in the final play-off spot in the Scottish Championship as Dumbarton's winless league run reached eight games.

After a goalless first half, Morton defender Thomas O'Ware broke the deadlock when he headed home a Michael Tisder corner.

Substitute Kevin Nisbet came close to levelling for the hosts but his effort hit the side netting.

Ninth-placed Dumbarton have not won a game in the league since 2 December.

Their goalless run in the Championship now extends to 515 minutes, despite booking a place in their first Challenge Cup final, against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 24 March.