Glentoran sack manager Gary Haveron after 17 months in charge

Gary Haveron previously managed Carrick Rangers in the Irish Premiership

Gary Haveron has been sacked as Glentoran manager after 17 months in charge of the Irish Premiership club.

Haveron took over in September 2016 after Alan Kernaghan was dismissed.

The Glens' 2-1 defeat by Ards last week was their sixth home league defeat in their last nine outings at the Oval.

"Expectations from the club and fans were simply to see an acceptable degree of year on year progress. Unfortunately that has not been the case," read a statement released by the club.

Glentoran lie sixth in the table but are in danger of missing out on a place in the top six when the league splits in late March as seventh-placed Ballymena have three games in hand.

The east Belfast club finished ninth in the final standings last season.

A section of supporters staged a protest following last weekend's home reverse at the hands of Ards.

"Since his appointment, Gary has shown unrelenting enthusiasm and commitment to the role and to securing a positive future for Glentoran," the statement released on Wednesday said.

"His work rate never wavered and he has been an outstanding ambassador for the club. We thank him for this and wish Gary every success for the future both inside and outside football.

"However, the Board of Directors reluctantly reached the conclusion that despite strong backing for Gary's rebuilding plans in both the summer and January transfer windows, results and performances in recent months have shown little or no improvement on the same period last season.

"A further statement will be issued tomorrow (Thursday) on the management situation for the rest of the season."