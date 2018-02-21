Ali Maaloul says England will be Tunisia's 'toughest' game

Tunisia defender Ali Maaloul has earmarked the England game as their 'toughest' group fixture at Russia 2018.

Tunisia international Ali Maaloul says England will be the team to beat in their 2018 World Cup group in Russia.

The Carthage Eagles have been drawn with England alongside Belgium and Panama in Group G.

"The England game will be the toughest match for us; we respect all, but we do not fear any of the teams," Maaloul told BBC Sport.

"Tunisia are in a strong group with big teams but we will prepare well to make our nation proud," he added.

Tunisia's match against England will be the second World Cup meeting between the two countries after they lost the first 2-0 to the Three Lions at France '98.

The North African nation return to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence, and Maaloul says mood in the Tunisia camp is positive.

"Under the leadership of coach Nabil Maaloul, we want to go far in the World Cup to make Tunisian fans and Africa proud."

Tunisia will face Iran, Costa Rica and Spain in the lead-up to the Russia World Cup which kicks off on 14 June in Moscow.

28-year-old Maaloul, who plays for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, moved to Egypt from Sfaxien in Tunisia in 2016.

Since then, the left-back has attracted the attention of many European clubs and was the subject of much transfer speculation during the January window.

He was part of the Al-Ahly side that lost to Wydad Casablanca in the final of the 2017 African Champions League and says that disappointment has given the players an extra edge.

"We made mistakes in the last edition of the tournament and now we are working hard to fix all the mistakes to win the title this season," said Maaloul.

Ahly will face Gabon's CF Mounana in the first round of this season's African Champions League on 6 March.