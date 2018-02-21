Steven Gerrard's Liverpool side beat Nicky Butt's Man Utd in Uefa Youth League

Steven Gerrard and Nicky Butt were former England team-mates

Liverpool Under-19s, managed by former Reds' captain Steven Gerrard, beat Nicky Butt's Manchester United 2-0 to progress to the Uefa Youth League quarter-finals.

Wales forward Ben Woodburn opened the scoring at Tranmere's Prenton Park with a first-half header.

Rafael Camacho's stunning long-range strike made sure of the win late on.

Liverpool will play Manchester City in the last eight on either 13 or 14 March.

Former England midfielder Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool in his 17 seasons at the club, retired from playing in November 2016 and was placed in charge of the Reds' under-18s in April last year.

The 37-year-old was then asked to lead the older age group in the Uefa Youth League this season and guided them into the knockout stage by finishing top of their qualifying group.

Tahith Chong went closest to scoring for Manchester United, hitting the woodwork in the first half

Gerrard's former England team-mate Butt, who spent 12 years at Manchester United, took charge of the Red Devils' under-19s for their Uefa Youth League campaign. They progressed to the last 16 by finishing as runners-up behind Basel in their qualifying group.

Butt came through the junior ranks at Old Trafford and played 387 games between 1992 and 2004. He later played for Newcastle and Birmingham before returning to Old Trafford as a coach in 2012 after a brief spell playing for Hong Kong side South China.

The 43-year-old was appointed head of the academy at Manchester United in 2016.