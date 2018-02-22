Caf Champions League: Al Merreikh of Sudan crash out

The African Champions League trophy

2015 African Champions League semi-finalists Al Merreikh of Sudan suffered a shock elimination from this year's competition after being knocked out by Township Rollers of Botswana.

Despite losing 2-1 in Sudan, Rollers advanced as 4-2 aggregate winners.

"Al Merreikh is really a great side, and to defeat them is an epic moment, a huge success for our club," said Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic.

"Our defensive organization was very good; these are qualities of the game that we commit a lot of time to in practice."

Rollers will now meet Young Africans of Tanzania in the next round.

Mouloudia Alger of Algeria are also through to the Last 32 of the African Champions League after thrashing Otoho in Congo Brazzaville 9-0.

The 1976 African Champions eased through as 9-2 aggregate winners.

Mouloudia's Hichem Nekkache netted four goals.

Also safely through are two-time winners Esperance of Tunisia and fellow north Africans Entente Setif of Algeria.

Moroccans Difaa el Jadida, who came into the match with a 10-0 win over Benfica of Guinea-Bissau, this time failed to score as the game in Guinea Bissau ended goalless.

The next round of 32 will get underway in March with fixtures on 6-7 March and 16-18 March.

African Champions League results - preliminary round 2nd leg

Tuesday's Results:

Williamsville (Ivory Coast) 1-0 Stade Malien (Mali) ( Williamsville win 2-1 on aggregate)

Stade Malien (Mali) Olympic Real Bangui (CAR) 0-0 Entente Setif (Algeria) ( Entente Setif win 6-0 on aggregate)

Entente Setif (Algeria) Al Hilal (Sudan) 3-0 LISCR (Liberia) ( Al Hilal win 3-1 on aggregate)

LISCR (Liberia) Al Salam Wau (South Sudan) v Saint George (Ethiopia) (St George advance after Wau withdrew)

Wednesday's Results:

KCCA (Uganda) 1-0 CNaPs Sport (Madagascar) ( KCCA win on away goals 2-2 on aggregate)

CNaPs Sport (Madagascar) ( win on away goals 2-2 on aggregate) Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) 9-0 Otoho (Congo) ( Mouloudia win 9-2 on aggregate)

Otoho (Congo) ( win 9-2 on aggregate) Mounana (Gabon) 2-0 Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) ( Mounana win 2-1 on aggregate)

Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) ( win 2-1 on aggregate) Horoya (Guinea) 0-0 AS FAN (Niger) ( Horoya win 3-1 on aggregate)

AS FAN (Niger) ( win 3-1 on aggregate) Misr Lel-Makkasa (Egypt) 0-0 Generation Foot (Senegal) ( Generation Foot win 2-0 on aggregate)

Generation Foot (Senegal) ( win 2-0 on aggregate) Saint Louis (Seychelles) 1-1 Young Africans (Tanzania) ( Young Africans win 2-1 on aggregate)

Young Africans (Tanzania) ( win 2-1 on aggregate) Al Merreikh (Sudan) 2-1 Township Rollers (Botswana) ( Township Rollers win 4-2 on aggregate)

Township Rollers (Botswana) ( win 4-2 on aggregate) Leones Vegetarianos (Equatorial Guinea) 1-1 Gor Mahia (Kenya) ( Gor Mahia win 3-1 on aggregate)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) ( win 3-1 on aggregate) Esperance (Tunisia) 5-0 Concorde (Mauritania) ( Esperance win 6-1 on aggregate)

Concorde (Mauritania) ( win 6-1 on aggregate) Togo-Port (Togo) 2-1 AC Leopards (Congo) ( Port win 3-3 on aggregate)

AC Leopards (Congo) ( win 3-3 on aggregate) Zesco Utd (Zambia) 7-0 JKU (Zanzibar) ( Zesco win 7-0 on aggregate)

JKU (Zanzibar) ( win 7-0 on aggregate) Benfica (Guniea Bissau) 0-0 Difaa el Jadida (Morocco) ( Jadida win 10-0 on aggregate)

Difaa el Jadida (Morocco) ( win 10-0 on aggregate) Pamplemousses (Mauritius) 1-0 Wits (South Africa) ( Wits win 2-1 on aggregate)

Wits (South Africa) LLB Academic (Burundi) 0-1 Rayon Sports (Rwanda) (Rayon win 2-1 on aggregate)

Saturday Fixture: