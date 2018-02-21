Sam Wedgbury: Wrexham midfielder signs new contract

Sam Wedgbury has also had spells wth Worcester City, Sheffield United and Stevenage

Wrexham midfielder Sam Wedgbury has signed a contract extension which will see him stay at the National League club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Wedgbury, 28, joined in May 2017 following his release by Forest Green Rovers.

The former Macclesfield Town player has scored once in 31 league appearances for Wrexham this season.

"I'm buzzing to get it signed," Wedgbury said.

"You never know what offers you might get come the end of the season, but I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."