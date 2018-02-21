Senegal's Lamine Sane signs for MLS side Orlando City

Orlando City-bound Lamine Sane made 40 appearances for Werder Bremen

Senegal international Lamine Sane has become the latest African to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA after signing for Orlando City.

The 30-year-old defender joins from German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and visa.

"Lamine will significantly strengthen our back line," Orlando City's General Manager Niki Budalic said.

"He brings tremendous experience at the highest levels of European football and we believe he will fit right in with what we're trying to build in Orlando."

Versatile defender-cum-midfielder Sane made 40 appearances and scored twice for Werder Bremen, whom he joined from French side Bordeaux in August 2016.

Before his switch to Germany, Sane spent seven seasons at Bordeaux, making 188 appearances in the French Ligue 1 between 2009 and 2016.

He also made six appearances in the 2009-10 Uefa Champions League and 17 appearances in the Uefa Europa League between 2009 and 2016.

Sane played 14 times in the Coupe de France, including five key appearances to help Bordeaux to the 2012/13 French cup title.

He has won 35 caps for Senegal, including in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Both he and his brother Salif Sane, who plays for Hannover in the German top flight, could play for the Teranga Lions at this year's World Cup in Russia.